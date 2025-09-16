New iPhone launch ignites scam campaigns

Apple’s opening of preorders for the new iPhone has caused a surge in scams exploiting the device’s launch hype.

Fake websites, bogus lotteries, and phony “tester” recruitment schemes are collecting personal data and financial information, posing risks of personal data theft and financial loss.

Counterfeit websites which mimic Apple’s official store are luring users with preorders for the iPhone 17 “before it sells out”, only to capture bank card details upon checkout.

Scammers are also running lotteries promising free iPhone devices as prizes, requiring participants to pass a survey, submit personal information (email addresses, phone numbers, etc.) and pay a delivery or service fee. There is also a fake feedback pane with users claiming to have received their “prizes”.

Additionally, scammers are advertising “tester” opportunities for the iPhone 17, enticing tech-savvy users to provide contact details and shipping addresses, as well as pay a fee for delivery in exchange for supposedly early access units, which are never delivered and result in spam overload or targeted phishing follow-ups.

“Cybercriminals thrive on the excitement of major product launches, turning consumer enthusiasm into a gateway for data breaches. Users must prioritise verification over impulse to stay safe and avoid falling victim to these opportunistic threats,” said Tatyana Shcherbakova, Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky recommends users to purchase exclusively from official sources: Only buy the iPhone 17 through Apple’s website, authorised retailers, or verified carriers to avoid counterfeit sites. Verify URLs and avoid unsolicited offers; ignore any unsolicited emails, texts, or ads promising deals or prizes.

Never share personal data for “freebies”: Legitimate contests rarely require sensitive information upfront — treat any request for your name, card details, or addresses as a red flag. Enable multi-factor authentication and monitor accounts: Activate 2FA on Apple ID and financial apps, and regularly review statements for unauthorised activity.