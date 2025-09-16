Aga Khan Award 2025 honors Vision Pakistan for innovative architecture

BISHKEK – Seven groundbreaking architectural projects tackling climate challenges, preserving cultural heritage, and promoting affordable housing were honored at the Aga Khan Award for Architecture ceremony held at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall.

The awards presided over by His Highness the Aga Khan and Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev, carry a total prize of US $1 million. Among the winners, Vision Pakistan in Islamabad, designed by DB Studios, received international recognition for its vibrant, climate-aware, and socially transformative design.

The multistory building, adorned with facades inspired by Pakistani and Arab craftsmanship, houses a charity that provides vocational training for disadvantaged youth. The jury praised the project for its innovative educational spaces, natural light, spatial creativity, and economic efficiency.

Aga Khan Award founded in 1977 by late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV is big thing for architecture that improves quality of life while recognizing the efforts of communities, artisans, engineers, and architects. Over its history, it has celebrated more than 130 projects worldwide.

Addressing the ceremony, His Highness the Aga Khan emphasized architecture’s role in tackling climate and social challenges, stating that thoughtful design can protect communities, enhance access to essential services, and uplift living standards.