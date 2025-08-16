DG ISPR stresses on unity, cooperation for lasting peace in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif has said that the army targeted terrorists during its counter-terrorism operation and not the innocent civilians.

However, if any citizen shelters terrorists or stores explosives in their home, they will have to face the consequences, he said.

During a special session with students under ISPR’s ongoing internship program, Lt Gen Sharif held an in-depth discussion on Pakistan, particularly focusing on Balochistan. He also gave detailed answers to questions raised by students from Balochistan.

Responding to demands for a large-scale operation against terrorism in Balochistan, the DG ISPR stated: “We are often made to believe that something negative is brewing among the people and youth of Balochistan against Pakistan. But the fact is that the people of Balochistan very well understand the relationship between the province and the country.”

He paid tribute to Major Muhammad Anwar Kakar, calling him a remarkable officer and a great son of the soil. He recalled how Major Kakar had previously eliminated several terrorists during the attack on PC Hotel Gwadar. “Every day, military officers, soldiers, and citizens lay down their lives to keep Pakistan safe,” he added.

The DG ISPR said that an operation in any area can only succeed when the local population identifies terrorists themselves. “It does not work if the Army clears an area, conducts an operation, and then withdraws — only for terrorists to return. That is why we conduct intelligence-based operations, ensuring action is taken smartly and sustainably,” he explained.

He stressed the need for cooperation between the army, the people of Balochistan, and the administration.

He further said that terrorists, their facilitators, and planners must all be exposed. “The actions of one terrorist cannot be blamed on an entire village or community. The people themselves must stand against terrorism, and they are doing so. The people of Balochistan are now openly pointing out terrorists and their supporters.”

According to the DG ISPR, the people of Balochistan are tired of and fed up with terrorists. “Visit Balochistan and you will see how wise and farsighted its people are. There are countless examples of educated Baloch children who are now shaping their own future and that of their communities,” he noted.

He highlighted several success stories, mentioning that Cambridge University scientist Samad Yar, originally from Blida School in Balochistan, is a source of pride, and Shahzaib Rind from Balochistan has also become master of his own destiny. He further pointed out that Baloch girls are now serving as deputy commissioners in districts. “Pakistan was founded on the basis of the Kalima, above all ethnic and regional divisions,” he remarked.

He further said that there are more Baloch living in Sindh’s tribal areas and southern Punjab than in Balochistan itself.