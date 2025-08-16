Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting updates – August 2025  

KARACHI – The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has predicted that the crescent for the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is likely to be sighted on August 24.

The commission said if th9e crescent is sighted on this date, the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal — marking Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)— will fall on Thursday, September 5.

SUPARCO further stated that the birth of the new moon is expected on August 23 at 11:06 am.

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

By the evening of August 24, the moon will be around 32 hours and 13 minutes old, making its visibility possible at sunset.

Why Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is celebrated?

Muslims celebrate Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with respect and reverence. They celebrate it because it is the holy birthday of Holy Prophet (PBUH). The Muslims celebrate it in different ways as some hold gatherings and conferences while others decorate roads, streets, homes and mosques to mark it. They offer Salam, recite Holy Quran and Na’ats, and distribute food and sweet water among the people this day.

Many spend days and nights at mosques while praying God to mark Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). Ulema (scholars) stressed the believers to strictly follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and spend their lives in the light of Holy Prophet’s teachings with devotion.