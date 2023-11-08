KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the closure of branches of all commercial banks and microfinance banks (MFBs) in the seven worst smog-hit districts in Punjab on Friday, November 10, 2023

“Pursuant to the notification dated November 08, 2023 issued by the Government of Punjab, it has been decided that all banks/MFBs shall keep their branches closed in Lahore Division (viz. District Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur), District Gujranwala, District Hafizabad, District Sialkot and District Narowal on Friday, November 10, 2023”, the SBP stated in a press release issued on Wednesday.

As Saturday and Sunday are weekly holidays, the banks will resume working on Monday, November 13, 2023.