LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has so far received 12,363 applications through its dedicated online portal for admission to public sector medical, and dental colleges in Punjab.

Briefing the Provincial Admission Committee (PAC) about the ongoing admission process, UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that 8,865 applications have also been received for admission to private colleges in the province.

Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ali Jan chaired the meeting at the UHS on Tuesday to review the admission process in the wake of the retake of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The UHS online portals, one dedicated for the public sector and the second one for private medical, and dental colleges, received admission applications from October 16 to 31.

Both the portals were closed down at 5:00 p.m. on October 31.

However, these portals will be re-activated for three more days to entertain applications of aspiring candidates who would appear in MDCAT 2023 to be re-conducted by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 19.