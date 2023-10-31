South Korean mobile phone Samsung remaines famous in Pakistan and parts of the world in terms of market share and Samsung Galaxy A73 is among the top models of the company.

Amid huge demand, phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models like Galaxy A73 are becoming expensive.

Pakistani government imposed several taxes on gadgets including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including the smartphone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan 2023

Galaxy A73 was first launched at a price of Rs125,000, and the revised taxes on expensive phones bring 20 percent customs duty tax levied by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and with other taxes its current price stands at Rs 197,999.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Latest PTA Tax