Pakistan’s oldest bike maker came up with latest Honda CD 70 model and the new colors excited people, while there is nothing much to talk about when it comes to the specs of Honda CD 70 2024 model.

The company’s most selling bike remained the first choice of comman man who are satisfied with the features and still prefer Honda over its competitors, despite bike of Japanese automaker being expensive as compared to its Chinese rival models.

Buyers are aware that Honda dominates Pakistan’s bike market, as it sell more than the rest of the market combined. The bike is still ruling Pakistani streets nearly after four decades as people prefer the two-wheeler due to its durability, reliable engine, easy maintenance, and parts availability. Furthermore, the Honda CD 70 remained at the top when it came to resale.

Honda CD 70 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Models Price Honda CD 70 Rs157,900 Honda CD 70 Dream Rs 168,900

Honda CD 70 2024 Specs