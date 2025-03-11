AGL55.37▼ -1.75 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.83▼ -1.9 (-0.01%)BOP13.16▲ 0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY7.4▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.51▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.73▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)DGKC125.38▼ -0.5 (0.00%)FCCL43.53▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)FFL14.85▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.98 (0.01%)HUMNL13.2▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.43▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF55.03▼ -1 (-0.02%)NBP81.81▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)OGDC218.82▲ 4.05 (0.02%)PAEL41.22▲ 0.32 (0.01%)PIBTL9.71▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PPL186.67▲ 5.19 (0.03%)PRL34.18▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PTC22.96▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL94▼ -1.72 (-0.02%)TELE7.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.94▼ -0.11 (0.00%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TREET20.76▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)TRG60.36▼ -0.14 (0.00%)UNITY29.09▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Honda 125 2025 model launched in Pakistan; See Price and Specs here

Honda 125 2025 Model Launched In Pakistan See Price And Specs Here
Honda Pridor 2025 Model is finally here, and the company claimed rolling out blend of fuel economy and comfort for rider. With impressive fuel efficiency, Pridor ensures decent mileage, making it ideal for daily commuting and long-distance journeys alike.

As the company claimed new features, much of the bike akin to other 2025 models remains the same, but it was the new sticker that got everyone’s attention. The bike was designed for maximum comfort, featuring a crafted seat and smooth suspension system, allowing you to ride for hours without discomfort.

Honda Pridor offers the ideal balance of performance and efficiency, making it the smart choice for riders who value both savings and comfort.

Atlas Honda 2025

The 2025 model of Pridor remains unchanged with no update in engine and performance. This time, the leading automaker mentioned ‘Comfort, and Efficiency’. Pridor is now available in the market, offering enthusiasts a fresh look without any groundbreaking changes to its performance or technical aspects.

Honda 125 2025 Model Launched In Pakistan See Price And Specs Here

Honda Pridor 2025 Price in Pakistan

Honda Pridor 2025 Model price is Rs208,900.

Honda Pridor Colors

Black-Blue-Red

Honda Pridor Specs

Specification Details
Fuel Tank Reserve 1.5 liters
Dimension (L x W x H) 1986 x 718 x 1050 mm
Engine Type 4-Stroke OHC Air-Cooled
Engine Displacement 100 cc
Clutch Multiple Wet Plates
Transmission 4-speed
Horsepower 7.5 HP @ 8500 RPM
Torque 7.2 Nm @ 5500 RPM
Bore & Stroke 50.0 x 49.5 mm
Compression Ratio 9.0:1
Fuel Capacity 9.7 liters (1.5 liters reserve)
Fuel Average 45.0 KM/L
Starting Kick-start
Top Speed 100 KM/H
Dry Weight 96 KG
Frame Double Cradle
Ground Clearance 156 mm
Wheel Size 18 in
Tyre at Back 2.75 – 18
Tyre at Front 2.75 – 18
Suspension Front Telescopic Fork 94 mm
Suspension Rear Swing Arm 84 mm
Seat Height 798 mm

Honda CD70, and CG125 Installment Plans in Pakistan March 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

