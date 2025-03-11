Honda 125 2025 model launched in Pakistan; See Price and Specs here

Honda Pridor 2025 Model is finally here, and the company claimed rolling out blend of fuel economy and comfort for rider. With impressive fuel efficiency, Pridor ensures decent mileage, making it ideal for daily commuting and long-distance journeys alike.

As the company claimed new features, much of the bike akin to other 2025 models remains the same, but it was the new sticker that got everyone’s attention. The bike was designed for maximum comfort, featuring a crafted seat and smooth suspension system, allowing you to ride for hours without discomfort.

Honda Pridor offers the ideal balance of performance and efficiency, making it the smart choice for riders who value both savings and comfort.

Atlas Honda 2025

The 2025 model of Pridor remains unchanged with no update in engine and performance. This time, the leading automaker mentioned ‘Comfort, and Efficiency’. Pridor is now available in the market, offering enthusiasts a fresh look without any groundbreaking changes to its performance or technical aspects.

Honda Pridor 2025 Price in Pakistan

Honda Pridor 2025 Model price is Rs208,900.

Honda Pridor Colors

Black-Blue-Red

Honda Pridor Specs