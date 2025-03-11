Honda 125 2025 model launched in Pakistan; See Price and Specs here

Honda Pridor 2025 Model is finally here, and the company claimed rolling out blend of fuel economy and comfort for rider. With impressive fuel efficiency, Pridor ensures decent mileage, making it ideal for daily commuting and long-distance journeys alike.
As the company claimed new features, much of the bike akin to other 2025 models remains the same, but it was the new sticker that got everyone’s attention. The bike was designed for maximum comfort, featuring a crafted seat and smooth suspension system, allowing you to ride for hours without discomfort.
Honda Pridor offers the ideal balance of performance and efficiency, making it the smart choice for riders who value both savings and comfort.
Atlas Honda 2025
Honda Pridor 2025 Price in Pakistan
Honda Pridor Colors
Black-Blue-Red
Honda Pridor Specs
|Specification
|Details
|Fuel Tank Reserve
|1.5 liters
|Dimension (L x W x H)
|1986 x 718 x 1050 mm
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke OHC Air-Cooled
|Engine Displacement
|100 cc
|Clutch
|Multiple Wet Plates
|Transmission
|4-speed
|Horsepower
|7.5 HP @ 8500 RPM
|Torque
|7.2 Nm @ 5500 RPM
|Bore & Stroke
|50.0 x 49.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.0:1
|Fuel Capacity
|9.7 liters (1.5 liters reserve)
|Fuel Average
|45.0 KM/L
|Starting
|Kick-start
|Top Speed
|100 KM/H
|Dry Weight
|96 KG
|Frame
|Double Cradle
|Ground Clearance
|156 mm
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Tyre at Back
|2.75 – 18
|Tyre at Front
|2.75 – 18
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic Fork 94 mm
|Suspension Rear
|Swing Arm 84 mm
|Seat Height
|798 mm
