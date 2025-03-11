AGL55.37▼ -1.75 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.83▼ -1.9 (-0.01%)BOP13.16▲ 0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY7.4▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.51▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.73▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)DGKC125.38▼ -0.5 (0.00%)FCCL43.53▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)FFL14.85▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.98 (0.01%)HUMNL13.2▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.43▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF55.03▼ -1 (-0.02%)NBP81.81▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)OGDC218.82▲ 4.05 (0.02%)PAEL41.22▲ 0.32 (0.01%)PIBTL9.71▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PPL186.67▲ 5.19 (0.03%)PRL34.18▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PTC22.96▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL94▼ -1.72 (-0.02%)TELE7.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.94▼ -0.11 (0.00%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TREET20.76▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)TRG60.36▼ -0.14 (0.00%)UNITY29.09▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Zarrar Hasham Khan replaces Azfar Manzoor as PTCL Chairman

Zarrar Hasham Khan Replaces Azfar Manzoor As Ptcl Chairman
ISLAMABAD – Zarrar Hasham Khan has been appointed as new chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

In a notice to Stock Exchange, the telecom company confirmed leadership change, highlighting Zarrar Khan’s vast experience in telecom sectors. Khan, who was appointed Secretary of the Information Technology and Telecom Division in September 2024, remains at coveted posts in his career.

Zarrar got his education at top institutions including Harvard Business School, Oxford University, and London Business School, and Warwick. He also served as Chief Technology Officer at Saudi Telecom Company (STC).

Khan also serves as the Group Chief Business Solutions Officer (CBSO) at PTCL, and leads Ufone’s corporate division. He also worked with Jazz Pakistan.
Web Desk (Lahore)

