New Zealand beat South Africa to reach tri-nation series final

LAHORE – New Zealand beat South Africa by six wickets in the second match of the tri-nation series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday to reach the final.

The final will take place on 14 February at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

After being put into bat, South Africa on the back of century by debutant Matthew Breetzke (150) scored 304 for six in their 50 overs.

Breetzke was supported by Wiaan Mulder (64) and Jason Smith (41) to help South Africa post over 300.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry and Will ORourke took two wickets apiece.

In turn, a 187-run partnership for the second wicket between Devon Conway (97) and player of the match Kane Williamson (133) helped New Zealand achieved the target in 48.4 overs.

For South Africa, Senuran Muthusamy bagged two wickets.

New Zealand, after winning both matches – opening match against Pakistan (78 runs) and today’s against South Africa qualify for the final. South Africa will now take on hosts Pakistan in the third game of the tri-nation series at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, 12 February.

Staff Report

