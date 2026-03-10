Major milestone achieved as Pakistan successfully auctions 5G spectrum in live bidding

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has completed its 5G spectrum auction after three competitive rounds of bidding, marking an important step in the country’s digital advancement.

The government successfully allocated 480 MHz of spectrum out of a planned 597 MHz. Jazz acquired the largest share with 190 MHz, followed by Ufone at 180 MHz and Zong at 110 MHz.

Telecom Operator 700 MHz Band 2300 MHz Band 2600 MHz Band 3500 MHz Band Total Spectrum Acquired Jazz 20 MHz 50 MHz 70 MHz 50 MHz 190 MHz Ufone – – 60 MHz 120 MHz 180 MHz Zong – – 60 MHz 50 MHz 110 MHz Total Spectrum Sold 20 MHz 50 MHz 190 MHz 220 MHz 480 MHz

The government has sold the spectrum for whooping $507 million in auction as the event was broadcast live on television channels.

The prestigious inaugural ceremony for auction of 5G was graced by senators, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for information and broadcasting Mr. Attaullah Tarar, Minister for IT & Telecom Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Mr. Syed Amin Ul Haque Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, MNAs and alongside government officials, and key telecom industry stakeholders.

Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, highlighted PTA’s commitment to enabling next-generation technologies through a transparent and competitive auction process that will further improve digital services for consumers.

He noted that the Authority has taken consumer-centric regulatory measures, including bringing Right of Way (RoW) charges to zero, in order to facilitate faster network rollout and reduce barriers for telecom operators.

The NGMS / 5G spectrum auction represents a significant step toward positioning Pakistan at the forefront of global technological advancement. PTA remains steadfast in its mission to promote innovation, expand digital inclusion, and support sustainable growth of the country’s telecommunications landscape.

A day earlier, Minister Shaza Fatima said that Pakistan has been operating on 274 MHz spectrum since 1987, and tomorrow (Tuesday), 600 MHz of spectrum will be auctioned for 5G services across the country.

PTA Chairman Hafeez ur Rehman added that telecom companies have engaged consultants to participate in the auction. During a mock auction, all participating firms tested the software and reported no issues or concerns, confirming the system’s reliability.

The officials emphasized that the introduction of 5G will not lead to higher mobile package prices, as the PTA will regulate tariffs to ensure affordability for consumers.

The government anticipates generating at least $630 million in tax-free revenue from the auction.

Once the auction concludes, successful telecom operators will be granted a 15-year technology-neutral license. The rollout of 5G services will take place in phases, with an initial requirement for a minimum download speed of 50 Mbps in the first phase.

Expected 5G Service Areas in Pakistan

Reports said the 5G telecom service will initially be launched in major cities and selected commercial areas, where 5G devices are more widely available.

Key areas in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and other provincial capitals are set to receive 5G service in the first phase.

During the first year, telecom operators will be required to provide 5G service at a minimum of 10% of their existing network sites. The 5G service is expected to offer speeds 14 to 15 times faster than current network speeds in areas where it is available.