World Bank funds $300 Million Loan to tackle smog crisis in Punjab

KARACHI – World Bank powered Pakistan’s most populous region Punjab with $300 million loan aimed at improving air quality.

This loan will support Punjab Clean Air Programme to reduce smog and enhance public health by addressing the growing air pollution crisis.

World Bank’s Country Director said the funding is part of broader effort to improve air quality, ultimately benefiting millions of people in the region. With cleaner air, the initiative is expected to reduce the prevalence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, offering a healthier environment for residents.

Punjab Clean Air Programme is a key component of World Bank’s new Country Partnership Framework, which seeks to support sustainable development across Pakistan. The initiative is set to positively impact around 13 million people in the Lahore Division, where air quality has been a persistent concern.

This programme marks an important step towards safeguarding public health while contributing to long-term environmental improvements in Punjab.

Smog Crisis

Punjab region, especially provincial capital Lahore, witnessed severe air pollution in last smog season, akin to previous years when air quality index crossed 1,000, far beyond the hazardous levels.

The pollution stemming from stubble-burning in India, vehicle emissions, and industrial pollution, led to health issues, especially for vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

Medical facilities are overwhelmed with patients suffering from respiratory problems. Massive pollution levels are expected to worsen in the coming weeks.

Lahore’s smog season: A crisis demanding immediate action

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

