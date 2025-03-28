Pakistan mobilises emergency teams as death toll mounts in Myanmar, Thailand Earthquake

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan expressed deep solidarity with Myanmar and Thailand, offering assistance and activating emergency protocols to support its citizens in the disaster zones.

The strong 7.7-magnitude earthquake, followed by second 6.4-magnitude aftershock, resulted in at least 144 confirmed deaths, with hundreds more injured across the two countries. The majority of casualties were reported in Myanmar, where the seismic activity caused mass destruction in central region.

Medical facilities have been overwhelmed with patients, and emergency services are stretched thin as Southeast Asian nations grapple with the devastation.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office expressed grief over the loss of life and offered full support to Myanmar and Thailand in the aftermath of the disaster. In a statement, the Foreign Office confirmed that the country’s embassies in Yangon and Bangkok were operational and available to assist Pakistanis in need of help. Special teams were also activated to monitor the situation and coordinate relief efforts.

“Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with the brotherly people of Myanmar and Thailand in the wake of this unprecedented natural calamity. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy, and we pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” MoFA said.

In Thailand, the collapse of a skyscraper under construction in Bangkok led to the deaths of three workers, with 81 others feared trapped in the wreckage. Although Thailand’s death toll remains lower than Myanmar’s, the collapse has added to the sense of urgency as search and rescue operations continue.

Pakistan also praised the bravery of emergency responders in both countries, noting the challenging conditions faced by rescuers working through the rubble. “We applaud the courageous individuals who are working tirelessly to deliver rescue and relief efforts on the ground,” the statement read.

Pakistan’s embassy in Bangkok, along with its diplomatic staff in Myanmar, remains ready to assist any Pakistani citizens affected by the earthquake. The Crisis Management Unit (CMU) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been activated, and emergency contact numbers for both Yangon and Bangkok have been provided to facilitate communication.

As the death toll continues to rise and rescue operations unfold, Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to offering humanitarian aid to the affected areas and providing any necessary support to the governments of Myanmar and Thailand during this challenging time.