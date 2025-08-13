Here’s how to decorate Facebook DP with Pakistani Flag this Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis at home and across the globe are gearing up for Independence Day, and one popular trend this year is decorating Facebook profile pictures with Pakistani flag.

Pakista Observer brings you step-by-step guide to join digital celebration:

Using Rainbow Filter for a Creative Look

Visit the Rainbow Filter website.

Go to “Upload Image” button and select your profile picture.

The platform will automatically decorate your photo with the Pakistani flag.

Download the decorated image and upload it to your Facebook profile.

2. Using Facebook’s Own Frame Feature (Desktop Only):

Go to your profile and click “Update Profile Picture.”

Select “Add Frame.”

In the search bar, type “Pakistan.”

Choose the Pakistani flag frame from the options on the left.

Adjust as needed and save your new profile picture.

By following these simple steps, Pakistanis everywhere can share their patriotism online and join millions in celebrating August 14. From Karachi to London, digital decorations are adding a modern touch to the traditional Independence Day festivities.

Combining traditional celebrations like flag hoisting and cultural events with online displays of patriotism creates a vibrant, nationwide celebration for events like these.