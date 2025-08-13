‘Brotherly Forces’ from Turkiye, Azerbaijan steal the show at Pakistan’s Independence Day parade

ISLAMABAD – The key ceremony of Pakistan’s Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq saw remarkable display of international camaraderie as contingents from the armed forces of Turkey and Azerbaijan participated alongside Pakistan’s military.

The ceremony, attended by President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the chiefs of all three branches of Pakistan’s armed forces. Members of the federal cabinet, parliamentarians from the National Assembly and Senate, and ambassadors from friendly nations were also present. A large number of citizens joined the celebrations.

During the event, the armed forces contingents of Turkey and Azerbaijan performed a march-past. As they passed the saluting podium, the public enthusiastically welcomed them, offering a warm tribute to the visiting forces.

The participation of the troops from these brotherly Islamic countries highlighted the strong ties of friendship and military cooperation between Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan.