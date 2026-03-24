Wednesday, September 30, 2026
E-Paper

HBL PSL 2026: PCB hosts welcome ceremony for local, international players

By Web Desk|Mar 24, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Hbl Psl 2026 Pcb Hosts Welcome Ceremony For Local International Players

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosted a welcome ceremony for the local and international players participating in the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League 2026.

The event brought together franchise owners, team captains, head coaches, national team players and a number of international cricketers.

During the ceremony, the PSL 2026 trophy was unveiled and the official anthem for the season was also launched.

Addressing the participants, Mohsin Naqvi said that due to the prevailing regional situation, PSL 2026 has been scaled down in line with national interests. He expressed regret over the limitations but emphasized that safeguarding national priorities remains paramount, adding that the current adjustments would help ensure long-term stability.

He further stated that the Pakistan Super League 2026 has grown into a prominent international brand and stressed the need to further elevate its global standing.

HBL PSL 2026 ANTHEM IS HERE

Several international players as well as political figures, including federal ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Salik Hussain, and Ali Pervaiz Malik were present there.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister Shafay Hussain, Talha Barqi, Attorney General Mansoor Awan and former federal minister Gohar Ejaz also attended the event.

PSL 11 New Schedule revealed after major changes

Get Alerts
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer