HBL PSL 2026: PCB hosts welcome ceremony for local, international players

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosted a welcome ceremony for the local and international players participating in the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League 2026.

The event brought together franchise owners, team captains, head coaches, national team players and a number of international cricketers.

During the ceremony, the PSL 2026 trophy was unveiled and the official anthem for the season was also launched.

Addressing the participants, Mohsin Naqvi said that due to the prevailing regional situation, PSL 2026 has been scaled down in line with national interests. He expressed regret over the limitations but emphasized that safeguarding national priorities remains paramount, adding that the current adjustments would help ensure long-term stability.

He further stated that the Pakistan Super League 2026 has grown into a prominent international brand and stressed the need to further elevate its global standing.

HBL PSL 2026 ANTHEM IS HERE

𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒓 🏏

𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒏𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒎 🎶 ​Setting the tone for the #NewEra of HBL PSL with the official anthem, ‘𝑲𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒆 𝑩𝒆𝒂𝒕 𝑷𝒆’ is finally here! Starring Atif Aslam, Sabri Sisters, Daniya Kanwal, and Aima Baig. 🥁🎙 Are you ready to… pic.twitter.com/Ep2IlHMMey — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 24, 2026

Several international players as well as political figures, including federal ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Salik Hussain, and Ali Pervaiz Malik were present there.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister Shafay Hussain, Talha Barqi, Attorney General Mansoor Awan and former federal minister Gohar Ejaz also attended the event.