HBL PSL 2026 : Complete ticket prices, options for fans

LAHORE – The cricket fans are quite excited about HBL Pakistan Super League 2026, a mega tournament, due to start from March 26, 2026 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The good news for the fans is that the tickets’ sale has started online.

The cricket fans across Pakistan can now plan their stadium visits as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced ticket prices for the highly anticipated HBL PSL 11 matches, starting 26 March.

Tickets go on sale online from Tuesday, 17 March at pcb.tcs.com.pk and will also be available at TCS Express Centres from 24 March.

PSL 11 ticket options and prices

Affordable ticket options for fans

General tickets in Lahore and Karachi start at just PKR 250, while fans attending matches at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium can buy tickets from PKR 300. Tickets for Multan and Rawalpindi matches will be available starting at PKR 400.

For Peshawar’s Imran Khan Stadium, family-friendly VIP tickets for the match on 28 March between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi are priced at PKR 2,000. Premium tickets are set at PKR 1,500, VIP enclosure tickets at PKR 3,000, and the VVIP Gallery tickets will start from PKR 6,000.

Corporate and gallery tickets

In addition to general and VIP tickets, corporate hospitality boxes will be available at stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, while gallery tickets will be offered at all venues.

With eight teams playing across six stadiums for the first time in PSL history, this edition promises thrilling matches for fans. Early online booking is recommended, as tickets are expected to sell quickly for popular matches and premium seating.

How to book PSL 11 tickets

Fans can purchase tickets online via the PCB’s official ticketing partner or visit TCS Express Centres once physical sales begin. Each CNIC can be used to buy up to eight tickets, ensuring fair access for cricket enthusiasts nationwide.