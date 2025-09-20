Has Pak govt made HPV cervical cancer vaccine mandatory for BISP payments?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government rolled out a major step forward for health of girls and young women, offering HPV vaccine to protect millions of women, and it also sparked several myths amid resistance in the country.

Lately, posts on social media claimed that the government made the HPV vaccine against cervical cancer mandatory for payments Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) program.

As the posts went viral, BISP alerted the public about a fake notice circulating on social media, which falsely claims that payments will be stopped for individuals who do not receive the cervical cancer (HPV) vaccine. BISP clarified that notice is completely fraudulent.

In reality, the HPV vaccine program has nothing to do with BISP payment procedures, and no eligible recipient’s payments are being withheld as of September 2025.

BISP beneficiaries have been urged to ignore fake notice and refrain from sharing misinformation doing rounds online.

HPV Vaccine

The government’s initiative to vaccinate girls aged 9–14 against cervical cancer has hit major resistance in parts of the country.

Private schools, led by the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, blocked vaccinations after parents refused consent in Pindi. Teachers in some government schools also prevented their daughters from being vaccinated.

Parents have sent consent forms back marked “Big No,” warning of legal action if instructions are ignored. Despite these obstacles, the Health Department maintains the campaign is ongoing and remains confident about achieving its targets.

The first nationwide HPV vaccination campaign to protect 13 million girls aged 9–14 from cervical cancer is underway. Over 49,000 WHO-trained health workers will administer the vaccine across schools, outreach sites, and mobile teams, free of charge. The initiative aims to vaccinate at least 90% of eligible girls and integrate HPV vaccination into routine immunization in the coming years.