Pakistan health minister publicly vaccinates daughter against cervical cancer amid propaganda

KARACHI – In a symbolic move to counter misinformation and promote public trust, Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal personally ensured his daughter received the vaccination against cervical cancer during a special event held in Karachi.

The minister was seen overseeing the vaccination himself and later marked his daughter’s finger after the dose was administered — a gesture that highlighted his personal commitment to the nationwide immunization campaign.

Speaking at the event, Mustafa Kamal shared that Pakistan has become the 151st country in the world to launch a campaign for the prevention of cervical cancer.

He acknowledged the presence of misleading propaganda surrounding the vaccine and said that it influenced his decision to have his own daughter vaccinated in public.

The minister stated, “In my 30-year political career, I have never brought my family into the public eye. But today, to help protect every daughter of the nation, I made the decision to vaccinate my only daughter.”

His action was aimed at reassuring parents and encouraging widespread participation in the campaign, which seeks to protect future generations from the risks associated with cervical cancer.

Earlier this month, Mustafa Kamal formally inaugurated a 12-day vaccination campaign against cervical cancer. The campaign will run from 15th to 27th September 2025, covering Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir in the first phase.

Speaking at the launch, the federal minister said that the government is fully committed to protecting young girls from cervical cancer through preventive measures. “This vaccination drive for girls aged 9 to 14 years is an important step towards safeguarding their future health,” he stated.

Appealing directly to parents, the Minister said, “I urge all parents to ensure their daughters and sisters are vaccinated. Sadly, there is false propaganda being spread about this vaccine which has no basis in reality. Do not fall prey to negative campaigns. This vaccine is safe, effective, and essential for protecting our girls.”

“A single dose of the HPV vaccine can prevent most cases of cervical cancer. Yet every two minutes, a woman loses her life to this disease, including thousands in Pakistan each year,” said Thabani Maphosa, Chief Country Delivery Officer at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. He further added, “Thanks to the leadership of the Government of Pakistan and the commitment of our partners, we now have the chance to reshape the future of women’s health in the country, giving millions of girls the power to protect their lives and pursue their dreams”

“Today marks a historic step for Pakistan’s girls and young women. The HPV vaccine can protect millions of women of tomorrow from a preventable and life-threatening disease by vaccinating the girls of today and giving them the chance to grow, learn, and thrive without the fear of cervical cancer. UNICEF is proud to work with the Government of Pakistan alongside our partners WHO and Gavi for the health of future generations,” said Pernille Ironside, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.