Lahore Canal to get first-ever Ship Restaurant as approval granted

LAHORE – The Punjab government has approved the Lahore Canal Ship Restaurant project, in another upgradtion of the provincial capital, despite concerns raised by various departments.

Official documents show the initial cost for the project was estimated at Rs350 million but it has now increased to Rs540 million due to delay in approval.

The project was approved by the government after a change was made in its design following a study by the Nespak.

The government will provide additional grant while the P&D Board will arrange funds for the Parks and Horticulture Authority to execute the project.

According to official documents, the Finance Department and the P&D Board had previously raised several objections to the project. These objections included labeling the project as unsuitable and expensive. They had raised concerns over a Rs50 million bridge and a Rs10.5 million selfie point.

Now, after approval, work on the project will begin with additional costs. The PHA will be given a supplementary grant, and the funds for the project will be arranged by the P&D Board.