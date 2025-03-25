AGL69.44▲ 0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.82▼ -0.07 (0.00%)BOP11.09▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.94▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL8.93▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DFML44.51▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)DGKC130.99▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)FCCL44.94▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)FFL16.11▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)HUBC141.78▲ 2.8 (0.02%)HUMNL13.25▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.43▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.03▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF58.45▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)NBP76.2▼ -0.3 (0.00%)OGDC224.19▲ 6.02 (0.03%)PAEL45.9▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL10.6▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PPL185.48▲ 0.98 (0.01%)PRL36.91▼ -0.13 (0.00%)PTC23.69▼ -0.39 (-0.02%)SEARL98.4▲ 0.74 (0.01%)TELE7.82▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.4▼ -0.44 (-0.01%)TPLP10.96▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TREET22.55▼ -0.53 (-0.02%)TRG66.14▼ -4.06 (-0.06%)UNITY28.72▼ -0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.34▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Federal govt asks KP to provide record of Afghanistan students in province

Federal Govt Asks Kp Govt To Provide Complete Record Of Afghanistan Students In Province
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provide complete record of Afghanistan students studying in the province.

The security cell of the Interior Ministry wrote a letter to the KP Secretary interior and sought a complete record of the Afghanistan students studying in the province.

According to the letter, the National Security Cell started to update the foreigners’ dashboard. The sources said that the Interior Ministry directed the KP government to submit details until March 27.

The government of Pakistan had decided to send back illegal foreign nationals and Afghan citizen cardholders, with 7 days remaining for their evacuation.

The total number of illegal Afghan residents leaving Pakistan has exceeded 876,000, and this process is ongoing.

The federal government issued an order for individuals to leave the country by March 31, ensuring that no mistreatment will occur during the evacuation process.

The Government of Pakistan made arrangements for food and healthcare facilities for those returning, and strict legal action will be taken against relevant individuals after the deadline passes.

Pak-Afghan joint committee to meet before April 15

 

Web Desk Staff

