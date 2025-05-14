Grand Avenue, Green Valley among several Housing Schemes hit by LDA crackdown

LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) launched massive scale operations against illegal housing schemes across multiple locations in different regions of the provincial capital.

The latest regions covered during raids are Ferozepur Road, Ahlu Road, and Al-Jannat Road as over a dozen unauthorized housing schemes and land subdivisions were found violating LDA regulations.

The operation carried out under the supervision of the Chief Metropolitan Planner, saw LDA enforcement squads — assisted by local police — demolishing illegal infrastructure. This included roads, boundary walls, sewerage systems, and other unauthorized developments. Offices of these schemes were also sealed during the crackdown.

Grand Avenue, Sun City, New Abadi Kahna, and Rehan Garden faced the action. Officials also demolished illegal premises, and sealed offices of Shehzad Garden Villas, Bao Munir Town, Ahmed City, Al-Jannat Homes, Shehzada Village, Ahlu Jhugiyan, Rizwan Garden, Malkan Wali Haveli, Waseem Colony, and Green Valley.

LDA Crackdown against Housing Societies

LDA officials reiterated commitment to curbing illegal construction and urged citizens to verify the legal status of housing projects before making any investment. Officials emphasized that the operation is part of a broader initiative to ensure planned urban development and protect citizens from fraud.

More such actions are expected in the coming weeks as the LDA continues to enforce regulations and take firm action against unapproved housing developments.