Govt to exercise strict oversight of sugar mill stocks: Tanveer

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, chaired an important meeting on Monday with representatives of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and other key stakeholders from across the provinces to review the ongoing sugar supply situation in the country.

During the meeting, it was observed that several sugar mills are not adhering to the mutually agreed framework regarding the supply and release of sugar stocks. Despite repeated assurances, issues persist in the timely dispatch and availability of sugar in the market.

Taking serious note of the situation, the Federal Minister announced that the government will now exercise strict oversight of sugar mill stocks. For this purpose, officials will be deputed to each sugar mill to monitor stock levels and ensure uninterrupted supply in accordance with agreed terms.

The Chairman of PSMA also raised the concerns and challenges faced by mill owners. In response, the Federal Minister assured the industry that their genuine issues would be addressed. To facilitate effective communication and resolution of grievances, the Minister directed the formation of a Grievance Redressal Committee. Additionally, a dedicated WhatsApp group will be established to ensure real-time coordination between government officials and sugar mill representatives.

“The government is committed to maintaining price stability and ensuring adequate sugar supply in the market. Any negligence or violation of agreements will not be tolerated. At the same time, we will work closely with the industry to resolve their legitimate concerns in a timely manner,” said Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to transparent stock management, price stabilization, and coordination with all stakeholders to protect both consumer and producer interests.