Govt taking measures to encourage investment, ensure sustainable economic uplift: Haroon

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan here on Monday emphasized that collaboration with the private sector was essential to resolving large-scale industrial production challenges.

During a meeting with Chairman Engro Corporation, Hussain Dawood, the special assistant highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to promote investment and create an enabling environment for industrial growth.

According to press release issued by the ministry, the discussion focused on restoring business community confidence and facilitating ease of doing business in Pakistan and stressed the importance of large-scale institutional investment and active private sector participation to accelerate economic progress.

“The government is taking all possible measures to encourage investment and ensure sustainable economic development,” said Haroon Akhtar Khan.

He also pointed out the crucial role being played by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in attracting both domestic and international investment into the country.

He further announced the establishment of a One Window Facilitation Center aimed at streamlining business procedures and improving ease of doing business in Pakistan.

Khan said that public-private partnerships were the need of the hour to ensure sustainable industrial development.

Meanwhile, expressing his confidence in the government’s pro-business initiatives, Hussain Dawood appreciated the steps being taken to improve the overall business climate.