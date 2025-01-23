Govt pursuing proactive approach for export of skilled manpower, NA told

More agreements to be signed with EU countries

The National Assembly was informed Wednesday a proactive approach is being pursued by the government to sign more agreements with countries in the European Union for export of skilled manpower.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Chaudhary Salik Hussain told the house that about 1.3 million people went abroad for employment over the last three years. He said we are focusing on the skill development of the youth.

Parliamentary Secretary Dr Darshan told the house that a sewerage treatment plant has been proposed in the Federal Capital to collect and treat wastewater before it enters Rawal Lake. He said the unplanned development along the banks of Korang River is contributing to the pollution of Rawal Dam.

He said wetlands have been constructed to reduce contamination. He said that before the water is supplied to Rawalpindi, it undergoes treatment at the water filtration plant being managed by Small Dam Organization under the Irrigation Department.

The House today passed “The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, 2024.”

Besides, “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2025”, “The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025” and “The Digital Nation (Amendment) Bill, 2024” were introduced in the House.

The Chair referred the bills to the Standing Committees concerned.

Polio cases are on the decline due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special focus to completely eradicate this virus from the country.

This was stated by Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Service Nelson Azeem, while responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly today.

He said several awareness campaigns and anti-polio drives were launched last year. He added that no polio case has been reported so far since the inception of the current year.

Responding to another calling attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Division Aamir Talal Khan said seventy percent of total 2,100 feeders of K-Electric are loadshedding free.

He said 282 of mixed 295 feeders of K-Electric, comprising domestic and commercial consumers, are loadshedding free. He said only thirty percent feeders in challenging areas with higher line losses and theft are facing loadshedding.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Energy further informed the House that loadshedding is carried out in all power distribution companies on the basis of line losses and recovery.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended proceedings of the House. The House will now meet again today at 2 p.m.