Kachi Paind Government the head of the government higher secondary school for boys, has installed a biometric attendance system for students enrolled in the institution with the aim of bringing transparency to the attendance system and also improving the attendance ratio. The biometric attendance system is an addition to the attendance system for school staff members.

The principal of the GHHS, Muhammad Tariq Bhatt, while giving the details, said, “Through the biometric attendance system, students will now register their attendance, and it will be monitored by the school.” He further said, “GHSS Kachi Paind Khan is the first school in the DI Khan district and the second in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which a biometric attendance system has been installed for student attendance.”

“It will ensure zero information loss between the students and the parents regarding the absence and presence of students from the institution,” he added.