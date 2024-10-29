Govt fully committed for promoting export

The federal government led by Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was fully committed to promoting exports from Sargodha district in order to make traders prosperous.

This was stated by Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti while addressing the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) here on Monday.

He said the main objective of government was to bring Sargodha at par with Sialkot and Faisalabad with regard to business activities.

He said the clear stance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was to increase exports and reduce imports.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said they were working for the prosperity of future generations and resolving the issues faced by industrialists and traders.

He announced that Sargodha would soon be connected to the nearest point on the motorway, with approval granted for Sargodha-Jhang Motorway.

He added that passport services would soon be available at the SCCI. Additionally, tenders had been issued for the construction of Sargodha Ring Road, and projects such as establishing an expo centre and IT Park in Sargodha would also soon be established. Funds would be allocated in the coming budget to establish a trauma centre, and Small Industrial Estate would play a significant role in addressing Sargodha’s challenges, Dr Zulfiqar added. SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum, welcomed the honorable guest and presented his ideas for boosting exports and fostering industrial and commercial growth in Sargodha.

He requested support for exploring new export markets for kinnow and urged for signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Africa and Pakistan, as Africa represents a major market for Pakistan’s rice.

Khawaja Yasir Qayyum also presented requests for facilities like passport services, the revival of a gems & jewelry centre, and establishing an IT park and expo centre in Sargodha.

He highlighted the need for setting up basic facilities in Small Industrial Estate and advocated for launching Phase-II of the estate.

The guest was presented with an honorary shield by the Chamber in recognition of his dedicated efforts to provide facilities to the people of Sargodha.

The event was attended by a large number of traders.—APP