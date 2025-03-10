Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; rains, gusty winds expected

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional gaps.

Isolated hailstorms with snowfalls over the hills are also expected during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are expected in the twin cities and at places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional gaps. Isolated moderate to heavy rains are expected in Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period. Partly cloudy weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

Rains and snowfalls may disrupt traffic by causing road closures/slippery conditions in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 12°C and 14°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 13°C and 15°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 15°C and 17°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 16°C and 18°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 29, Pattan 27, Dir (Upper 21 and Lower 16), Kalam 16, Saidu Sharif 10, Ka Kol 06, Balakot 05, Saidu Sharif 04, Kalam 17, Mir Khani, Drosh 03, Bacha Khan (Airport), Pattan 02, Chitral, Peshawar, Charat 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astor 06, Hunza 04, Bunji 02, Skardu 05

Punjab: Murree 01

Snowfall (Inches): Astore 04

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 06°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis and Bagrote was recorded at -02°C, and in Parachinar at -01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 66 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 65 per cent.