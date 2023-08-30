Spokesperson of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has said that the government is committed to promote religious tourism as this sector can play an important role in reviving the national economy. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that a total of 480 tourist destinations exist in the country, out of which 120 are religious sites.

The spokesperson further stated that Pakistan is blessed with multiple religions such as Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and due to its magnificent blend of cultural, religious and natural tourism opportunities. Almost 0.9 million international tourists visit the recreational and historical sites across the country annually, he added.

The PTCD spokesperson said that the government was improving the law and order situation to attract the immense number of tourists coming from various countries as religious-based tourism is flourishing and attracting different communities.