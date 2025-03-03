AGL50.5▲ 1.98 (0.04%)AIRLINK183.01▼ -4.08 (-0.02%)BOP12.77▲ 0.08 (0.01%)CNERGY7.5▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML44.9▼ -0.64 (-0.01%)DGKC120.4▼ -0.59 (0.00%)FCCL40▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)FFL14.62▼ -0.24 (-0.02%)HUBC131.8▲ 0.59 (0.00%)HUMNL12.96▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)KEL4.43▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.97▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF53.1▼ -0.06 (0.00%)NBP82.1▲ 2.09 (0.03%)OGDC211.56▼ -1.03 (0.00%)PAEL41.34▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.38▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)PPL171.62▼ -1.67 (-0.01%)PRL33.7▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)PTC23.35▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)SEARL85▼ -3.09 (-0.04%)TELE7.98▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.25▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TPLP10.8▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TREET20.49▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)TRG60▲ 0.21 (0.00%)UNITY28.5▼ -0.45 (-0.02%)WTL1.42▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Government rate lists today Lahore: Vegetables, fruits, chicken prices on March 3

LAHORE – The district government in Punjab capital city of Lahore issues official rate lists for vegetables, chicken, and fruits on daily basis for citizens.

As per rules, all shopkeepers are bound to display these lists at prominent places so people can buy the items at the government rates.

The local government provides up-to-date price lists for essential commodities, ensuring that customers have access to accurate pricing information.

The rate lists also bar the shopkeepers from profiteering around the year, especially during the holy month of Ramazan.

Government Rate Lists for Vegetables Today

As per the rate lists for today, the retail prices of potatoes ranges from Rs38 Rs55 per kilogramme depending on the quality of the vegetable.

The price of A quality tomatoes has been fixed at Rs50 per kilogramme. Following is the complete rate lists for March 3, 2025:

Government Rate Lists Today Lahore Vegetables Fruits Chicken Prices On March 3

Fresh Fruits Rates in Lahore Today

The price of A grade Kala Kullu apple has been fixed at Rs330 per kilograme for retailers while Banana A quality’s price stands at Rs270. Following is the complete rate list:

Government Rate Lists Today Lahore Vegetables Fruits Chicken Prices On March 3 ki

Chicken Prices in Lahore Today

The retail price of chicken meat has been fixed at Rs595 per Kg while the per dozen retail rate of eggs has been set at Rs286 in Lahore. Here’s complete rate list:

Government Rate Lists Today Lahore Vegetables Fruits Chicken Prices On March 3

Our Correspondent

