Opportunities available for Pakistanis to enhance exports to Oman: Naveed

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman Naveed Safdar Bokhari revealed on Sunday that numerous opportunities were available for Pakistani businessmen to engage in collaboration, joint ventures, investment, and enhance exports to Oman.

Speaking here to Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq, he emphasized the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Oman, highlighting the potential for enhanced economic cooperation.

He said that Oman’s strategic location and business-friendly environment make it an ideal partner for Pakistani entrepreneurs looking to expand their reach in the Gulf region and beyond. He urged Pakistani businessmen to explore sectors of agriculture, information technology, construction, and energy, where both countries could benefit from mutual expertise and resources. He also stressed the importance of leveraging Oman’s ports and logistics infrastructure to increase Pakistan’s exports to regional and international markets. The ambassador assured full support from the Pakistani embassy in facilitating business delegations, organizing trade fairs, and providing necessary guidance to investors.

Naveed Safdar Bokhari said that this initiative aligns with Pakistan’s broader goal of strengthening economic ties with Gulf countries and diversifying its export markets.

He emphasized the untapped potential for collaboration between the two nations, urging Pakistani businesses to seize these opportunities and contribute to the economic growth of both countries. PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq appreciated the hectic efforts of ambassador for creating awareness among Pakistan’s businessmen for capitalization of market, strengthening trade relations and inviting them to Oman for exploring exports avenues.—APP

News desk

