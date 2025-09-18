Google Discover expands beyond articles, bringing Instagram, other social media content to users

Google continues to bring new features, and now Discover Feed adds Instagram, X, and other social media content right into your feed. Once the feed was known for news, lifestyle and other articles, but with change, posts, videos, from your favorite creators will appear for more diverse experience.

Imagine opening a feed that seems to know exactly what you want to see, tech giant actually felt that and move, bringing social posts, and short clips all appear together. That’s the vision behind the latest update to Discover.

There is new way to signal interest in the sources you care about most, so the content you enjoy appears more often. At the same time, the feed begins to mix in posts from social platforms alongside traditional articles, creating a richer, more dynamic experience. Google feed remains guided by smart algorithms, but there’s a new sense of control.

Instead of simply hiding content that doesn’t appeal, the experience can now be tailored, letting preferred sources and topics rise to the top.

Over the coming weeks, this enhanced feed will change, offering single space where information, entertainment, and social updates converge. The result is a seamless, personalized journey through the things that matter, all in one place.

Low-Quality AI-Generated Content on Google Radar

Search engine updated its guidelines, warning that pages where most or all main content is AI-generated may receive the lowest quality ratings. While AI can still be used as a tool, content that shows little effort, originality, or added value—whether AI-generated, copied, or paraphrased—will be penalized.

Misleading claims about authors or websites, deceptive designs, or content created solely for the owner’s benefit also risk low ratings. Google emphasizes that quality, human review, and originality are essential for high-ranking content.