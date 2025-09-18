Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in T20 Asia Cup 2025 match

ABU DHABI – Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets in the Group B match of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Chasing a challenging 170-run target for victory, Sri Lanka achieved the milestone with six wickets in hand and eight balls remaining.

Player of the match Kusal Mendis was the highest scorer with 74 off 52 balls, laced with 10 boundaries. Kusal Perera made 28 off 20 balls, Kamindu Mendis 26 off 13 balls, and skipper Charith Asalanka 17 off 12 balls.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad took one wicket each.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Afghanistan scored 169 for the loss of eight wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

Mohammad Nabi was the highest scorer with a rapid 60 off 22 balls, hitting three fours and six huge sixes. Ibrahim Zadran and Rashid Khan made 24 each, Sediqullah Atal 18, and Rehmanullah Gurbaz 14 runs.

Nuwan Thushara took four wickets and Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage and Dasun Shanaka one each. Mohammad Nabi was run out on the last ball of the innings while trying to steal the second run.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (capt), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara