How to Get Back Old Android Phone Dialer after recent Google Update? full guide here

Android mobile users were caught off guard as their phone’s dialer and call screen suddenly looked different. At first, it looks like glitch. After checking online, users learned that the changes came from a routine Google update to system apps, not from a bug or security issue.

According to tech experts, this is part of Google’s ongoing Material 3 redesign, which updates the style of the Phone app. The rollout changes the look of the dialer, the call interface, and the control buttons. It was tested with beta users earlier in the year and is now reaching more devices.

Google Phone Dialer Update

A number of people say they preferred the older dialer, calling it simpler and faster. Because of this, many are trying to get the old version back. Check full guide here

Open Settings > Apps > See all apps > Phone/Dialer Tap the menu (three dots) and choose Uninstall updates This resets the app to its original state, though call history or settings might be lost To stop the new design from returning, turn off auto-update in the Play Store



Installing an Older Version

If possible, uninstall the updated Phone app Download an earlier version from a trusted site such as APKMirror Manually install it on the device Certain brands like Samsung or Xiaomi don’t let users remove the stock dialer



In these cases, advanced methods like rooting may be needed, which carries risks

Switching to Third-Party Dialers

Alternative dialer apps are available in the Play Store

After installation, set the new app as default in Settings > Apps > Default apps > Phone app

The reaction highlights how not all users welcome design changes, especially for core features like making calls. Many value consistency and ease of use over new visuals.

Interestingly, some reported receiving the new design even without updating manually or while offline. Most affected users were on Android 15, while older Android versions didn’t see changes.

The refreshed interface also slightly changes how calls are answered and managed, which added to the confusion.