Lahore, Punjab weather: More rains expected

LAHORE – More rains are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Thursday night and Friday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over the upper parts, which will likely persist during the next 24hours.

Under these conditions, more rains are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin and Narowal on Thursday night.

On Friday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-windstorm/thundershowers are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujrat and Gujranwala.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 36°C and 38°C on Friday and between 37°C and 39°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in Lahore and upper Punjab.

Rainfall (mm): Lahore (Upper Mall 30, Jail Road 11, Head Office WASA, Tajpura 10, Mughalpura 06, Samanabad 05, Lakshmi Chowk 02, Shadpura 01), Islamabad (Saidpur 28), Murree 09, Gujranwala 05, Chakwal 01

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. The maximum temperature in Sargodha was recorded at 39°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 78 per cent.