Good news for Pakistanis as direct flight to Kuala Lumpur launched: Read complete details here

KARACHI – Pakistani travelers seeking easy access to Malaysia should now be relieved as direct flight to the country has been launched.

AirAsia has announced direct flights to Karachi from Kuala Lumpur, offering affordable travel options for both business and tourism besides diversifying their travel options.

The bookings are now open as announced by Malaysia’s budget airline. As far as the schedule is concerned, the flights will operate four times a week starting May 30th.

Commenting on the launch of direct flights, AirAsia CEO Benjamin Ismail said this service will allow strengthening of airline’s presence in the South Asian markets.

‘Karachi is a major city that offers numerous opportunities in trade, tourism, and entertainment, and we are proud to connect it to our vast network,’ he elaborated.

It is to be mentioned that the direct route is pivotal in the backdrop of the fact that both Karachi and Kuala Lumpur are highly attractive for tourists and businessmen alike.

Every year, thousands of Pakistanis travel to Kuala Lumpur to explore its iconic Petronas Twin Towers, Batu Caves, and the chairlift at Chin Ting; Malaysia’s stunning islands also attract Pakistanis in large numbers every year.

Regarding the price, return tickets from Kuala Lumpur to Karachi start at 959 Malaysian Ringgit, with one-way tickets available from Rs64,990 (1 Malaysian Ringgit ~ 62.80 pkr ). The airline states that these promotional fares are available for booking through the AirAsia Move app and the AirAsia website until April 20 while the travel period under this promotion is from May 30, 2025, to March 27, 2026.

haider-ali

