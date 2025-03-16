TTP-BLA nexus

By August 30th 2021 the last of the American soldiers left Afghanistan in a great hurry leaving behind huge stockpiles of weapons, ammunition and other military hardware.

Since then Afghanistan is again in the vicious grip of obscurantist forces named the Taliban.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan or the TTP is now safely hold up in Afghanistan and enjoys the help, support and protection of the Taliban Govt in Kabul that has not been recognized by any country of the world.

The sinister enemy of Pakistan the TTP with over 6000 trained militant fighters is now cooperating with other terrorist organizations like Al Qaeda and the Baluchistan Liberation army or BLA and becoming an increasingly deadly and serious threat to Pakistan. Pakistan has already made its fears clear to the world community.

In a hard hitting speech in the UN Security Council Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN Munir Akram denounced and condemned the Taliban regime in Kabul for providing support and a safe haven to militant terrorist organizations like the TTP and the BLA.

On 11th March 2025 the Jaffar Express left Quetta railway station for its destination of Peshawar.Jaffar Express departed from Quetta at 9am on Tuesday, embarking on a journey of more than 1,600km (994 miles) through Punjab to reach its final destination, Peshawar. The trip takes roughly 30 hours, with stops at about 30 stations across the country. Militant fighters of the Baluchistan Liberation army said to be about 80 in numbers launched a vicious attack on the train carrying over 400 passengers most of them civilians but including members of the armed forces. The train became a target as it was passing through the tunnels near Sibi, about 160 KMs from Quetta. Railway officials said the attack took place at about 1pm as the train passed through the rugged, mountainous Bolan Pass. The area is home to several tunnels originally constructed during British colonial rule.The BLA, which has carried out numerous attacks in the province over the past several years, claimed responsibility for the attack. The BLA was quick to issue a statement that it had killed six military personnel and blown up the railway track bringing the Jaffar Express to a halt. The BLA warned that any military operation in response would have “severe consequences”. The attackers claimed that passengers on the train were hostages, although dozens of them later reached a nearby station, Panir. The BLA then issued another statement voicing their demands. They claimed that they are holding hostages including security personnel and gave the Govt. 48 hours for the unconditional release of Baloch political prisoners, forcibly disappeared persons and the Baloch nationalist activists.

According to Rana Farrukh a railway officer in Quetta about seventy passengers including women and children and some elderly peoplemanaged to reach Panir station about 6 Km from the hijacked train.On Tuesday evening, Rana Farrukh, a Pakistan Railways official in Quetta, had said that nearly 70 passengers, including women, children and the elderly, first reached Panir railway station, approximately 6km (four miles) from the attack site. Pakistan security forces responded immediately and an armed contingent of the Special services group (SSG), FC and PAF commandos made a dash by helicopters to start operations for the rescue of the hostages held by the BLA militants. In the initial onslaught the army commandos rescued 50 passengers and by the next morning another 150 people were saved. The fighting was fierce and bloody but the brave Pakistani soldiers spared no effort to eliminate the terrorists and save all the passengers. By Wednesday evening the operation was completed with the death of 35 militants of the BLA and the shahadat of four Pakistani soldiers. The BLA militants had some suicide bombers with them and for the security forces it was a very delicate and difficult task to eliminate the terrorist fighters and save the lives of all the hostages. Hats off to the sheer bravery, grit and determination of our service personnel who did the job with the greatest of care professionalism and daring.

Baluchistan, the largest of the four provinces of Pakistan, spreads over an area of 347, 190 Square Kilometers and forms 43.6 percent of the total land area of Pakistan. This is the least developed province of Pakistan and since the dawn of independence this province has been in conflict with the Govt. of Pakistan. The province is home to 15 million people and is rich in mineral resources including copper and gas with potential oil reserves in certain areas. Baluchistan has seen army action and bitter fighting many times in the past. Baloch separatists, who demand independence from Pakistan, accuse the state of abducting and persecuting those who speak out against it.Baloch separatists, who demand independence from Pakistan, accuse the state of abducting and persecuting those who speak out against it. The BLA is composed of mostly young Baluchi dissidents who believe in the creation of an independent state of Baluchistan. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $62bn megadevelopment infrastructure project launched a decade ago, has added another layer of complexity to the conflict.The BLA has carried out numerous attacks on Chinese interests, including at Gwadar Port, CPEC’s flagship project. Several Chinese citizens have been killed in these attacks.

In recent months, Baluchistan has witnessed a dramatic surge in violence. Last month, at least 18 soldiers were killed in a BLA attack in Kalat city. Earlier in March, a female suicide bomber detonated herself, also in Kalat, killing a law enforcement officer.

—The writer is Professor of History, based in Islamabad.

