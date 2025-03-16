Stand against Islamophobia

The International Day to Combat Islamophobia, observed on Saturday, serves as a solemn reminder of the alarming rise in Islamophobic incidents, particularly in Western nations and India.

This day indeed calls for a unified global response to counter the deepening prejudices, intolerance and violence against Muslims.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, emphasized that it is a problem that transcends borders, highlighting how Islamophobia has grown, not only in the West but also in the East, with political actors exploiting it for their own gain.

The political exploitation of Islamophobia feeds into a culture of fear, prejudice and division that further isolates Muslim communities.

In many regions, marginalisation of Muslims is no longer an undercurrent, it is increasingly institutionalised.

Recent data, such as the record 8,650 complaints filed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in 2024, paints a stark picture of this troubling trend.

The figures reveal a disturbing rise in Islamophobic incidents in the United States.

These figures are not just statistics, they represent real human suffering, affecting lives and livelihoods, and fueling an atmosphere of division.

While countries like Sweden and Denmark have made notable strides by enacting anti-Islamophobia legislation, more needs to be done.

The global community must acknowledge that the challenge extends far beyond the enactment of national laws, it calls for international cooperation and commitment.

The impunity with which acts like desecration of Islamic sanctities are carried out highlights the need for an international legal framework that criminalizes these hateful acts, holding those responsible accountable.

Moreover, addressing Islamophobia requires a cultural shift — a more comprehensive and sustained effort to foster interfaith dialogue and understanding.

It is incumbent upon Muslim communities and scholars to actively engage in dispelling misconceptions about Islam and to present actual face of Islam — one that is rooted in peace, compassion and respect for all of humanity.

Efforts to combat Islamophobia must be comprehensive, involving legal measures, political will and grassroots movements that unite people of different faiths and backgrounds in their commitment to peace.