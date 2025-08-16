Gold wraps up week with Rs900 fall to Rs356,200; Check Full Rate list here

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan wrapped up week with another drop amid same trend in global market, with price of gold per tola moving down by Rs900, bringing it down to Rs356,200 in local market. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs771 to Rs305,384.
Today Gold Price
|Category
|New Price
|Change
|Old Price
|Gold (per tola)
|Rs356,200
|– Rs900
|Rs357,100
|Gold (10 grams)
|Rs305,384
|– Rs771
|Rs306,155
Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|Price
|13-Aug
|Rs358,100
|12-Aug
|Rs358,300
|11-Aug
|Rs358,800
|9-Aug
|Rs362,400
|8-Aug
|Rs362,700
|7-Aug
|Rs362,200
|6-Aug
|Rs359,300
Internationally, gold also moved lower, with the rate recorded at $3,335 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, marking a decrease of $9, as per APGJSA data.
Silver prices followed the downward trajectory, shedding Rs41 per tola to reach Rs4,031.
Gold ends week strong, jumping Rs3,400 per Tola in Pakistan; See New Price List