Gold wraps up week with Rs900 fall to Rs356,200; Check Full Rate list here

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan wrapped up week with another drop amid same trend in global market, with price of gold per tola moving down by Rs900, bringing it down to Rs356,200 in local market. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs771 to Rs305,384.

Today Gold Price

Category New Price Change Old Price Gold (per tola) Rs356,200 – Rs900 Rs357,100 Gold (10 grams) Rs305,384 – Rs771 Rs306,155

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 13-Aug Rs358,100 12-Aug Rs358,300 11-Aug Rs358,800 9-Aug Rs362,400 8-Aug Rs362,700 7-Aug Rs362,200 6-Aug Rs359,300

Internationally, gold also moved lower, with the rate recorded at $3,335 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, marking a decrease of $9, as per APGJSA data.

Silver prices followed the downward trajectory, shedding Rs41 per tola to reach Rs4,031.