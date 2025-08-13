Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Gold Rates drop to Rs358,100 in Pakistan amid dip in global rates

KARACHI — Gold prices continued their downward trend in domestic markets today. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold fell by 200 per tola, bringing the new rate to 358,100 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of gold became cheaper by 171, now priced at 307,013.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Measurement Price Change New Price
Per tola -200 358,100
10 grams -171 307,013

Gold Price this Week

Dates 24K Gold
11-August Rs358,800
9-August Rs362,400
8-August Rs362,700
7-August Rs362,200
6-August Rs359,300
5-August Rs358,000
4-August Rs359,500

This week, 24K gold prices in Pakistan shows some fluctuations but generally trended slightly downward by the end of the week. On 4th August, gold was priced at Rs359,500 per tola, which dipped to Rs358,000 on 5th August. It then saw a modest rise to Rs359,300 on 6th August, followed by a peak midweek with prices reaching Rs362,700 on 8th August.

Later, prices started to decline again, falling to Rs362,400 on 9th August and further down to Rs358,800 by 11th August. Overall, the week experienced both small upward and downward movements, but the closing price was slightly lower than the highest point during the week.

