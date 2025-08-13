Gold Rates drop to Rs358,100 in Pakistan amid dip in global rates

KARACHI — Gold prices continued their downward trend in domestic markets today. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold fell by 200 per tola, bringing the new rate to 358,100 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of gold became cheaper by 171, now priced at 307,013.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Measurement Price Change New Price Per tola -200 358,100 10 grams -171 307,013

Gold Price this Week

Dates 24K Gold 11-August Rs358,800 9-August Rs362,400 8-August Rs362,700 7-August Rs362,200 6-August Rs359,300 5-August Rs358,000 4-August Rs359,500