Gold Rates drop to Rs358,100 in Pakistan amid dip in global rates

KARACHI — Gold prices continued their downward trend in domestic markets today. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold fell by 200 per tola, bringing the new rate to 358,100 per tola.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of gold became cheaper by 171, now priced at 307,013.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Measurement
|Price Change
|New Price
|Per tola
|-200
|358,100
|10 grams
|-171
|307,013
Gold Price this Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|11-August
|Rs358,800
|9-August
|Rs362,400
|8-August
|Rs362,700
|7-August
|Rs362,200
|6-August
|Rs359,300
|5-August
|Rs358,000
|4-August
|Rs359,500