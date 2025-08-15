Per Tola Gold rates slip to Rs357,100 in Pakistan; Check updates prices

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved down, in line with losses seen in the international market, with price hovering at Rs357,100.

Per tola price fell by Rs1,000 to Rs357,100 in the local market, while 10 grams of gold declined by Rs858 to Rs306,155. Precious metal had already registered a Rs200 decrease, closing at Rs358,100 per tola.

Today Gold Rates

Measurement Change New Price Gold per tola -1,000 357,100 Gold per 10 grams -858 306,155

Gold Price Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 12-August Rs358,300 11-August Rs358,800 9-August Rs362,400 8-August Rs362,700 7-August Rs362,200 6-August Rs359,300 5-August Rs358,000

Globally, gold prices also retreated, with APGJSA reporting the rate at $3,344 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs4,072 per tola.