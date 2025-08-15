Per Tola Gold rates slip to Rs357,100 in Pakistan; Check updates prices

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved down, in line with losses seen in the international market, with price hovering at Rs357,100.
Per tola price fell by Rs1,000 to Rs357,100 in the local market, while 10 grams of gold declined by Rs858 to Rs306,155. Precious metal had already registered a Rs200 decrease, closing at Rs358,100 per tola.
Today Gold Rates
|Measurement
|Change
|New Price
|Gold per tola
|-1,000
|357,100
|Gold per 10 grams
|-858
|306,155
Gold Price Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|Price
|12-August
|Rs358,300
|11-August
|Rs358,800
|9-August
|Rs362,400
|8-August
|Rs362,700
|7-August
|Rs362,200
|6-August
|Rs359,300
|5-August
|Rs358,000
Globally, gold prices also retreated, with APGJSA reporting the rate at $3,344 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs4,072 per tola.