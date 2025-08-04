Gold starts week on High Note as per tola rates jump to Rs359,500 in Pakistan

KARACH – Bullion continues to attract strong buying interest, keeping prices elevated amid steady market demand in the Pakistani market.

On Monday, Gold prices witnessed another surge at start of the week, continuing recent upward trend. The price of 24-karat gold moved up by Rs500 per tola on Monday, reaching Rs359,500. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold climbed by Rs429 to settle at Rs308,213.

Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Increase New Price 24-Karat Gold (per tola) Rs500 Rs359,500 24-Karat Gold (10 grams) Rs429 Rs308,213

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold 31-July Rs353,000 30-July Rs355,000 29-July Rs354,700 28-July Rs356,300 26-July Rs356,400 25-July Rs356,700 24-July Rs359,000

The upward movement aligns with trends in the international market, where gold prices rose by $5 per ounce, pushing the global rate to $3,368.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

In contrast, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged. A tola of 24-karat silver held steady at Rs3,953, while 10 grams stood at Rs3,389.