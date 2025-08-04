Gold starts week on High Note as per tola rates jump to Rs359,500 in Pakistan

KARACH – Bullion continues to attract strong buying interest, keeping prices elevated amid steady market demand in the Pakistani market.
On Monday, Gold prices witnessed another surge at start of the week, continuing recent upward trend. The price of 24-karat gold moved up by Rs500 per tola on Monday, reaching Rs359,500. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold climbed by Rs429 to settle at Rs308,213.
Gold Price in Pakistan
|Gold
|Increase
|New Price
|24-Karat Gold (per tola)
|Rs500
|Rs359,500
|24-Karat Gold (10 grams)
|Rs429
|Rs308,213
Gold Rates This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|31-July
|Rs353,000
|30-July
|Rs355,000
|29-July
|Rs354,700
|28-July
|Rs356,300
|26-July
|Rs356,400
|25-July
|Rs356,700
|24-July
|Rs359,000
The upward movement aligns with trends in the international market, where gold prices rose by $5 per ounce, pushing the global rate to $3,368.
Silver Rates in Pakistan
In contrast, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged. A tola of 24-karat silver held steady at Rs3,953, while 10 grams stood at Rs3,389.