Public input sought on amendments in Research Analyst Regulations

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has sought public input on the proposed amendments in the Research Analyst Regulations, 2015.

According to a press release issued by the SECP on Monday, the proposed amendments focus on broadening the scope of research reports, mandating registration requirements for research analysts, extending the blackout period, enhancing disclosures, including target price and date, and introducing a code of communication for research analysts.

Additionally, the Pakistan Stock Exchange will establish a research platform that will feature a list of companies and sectors covered by research analysts.

While drafting the amendments, the SECP conducted extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including research analysts, brokerage houses, asset managers, and industry associations. Earlier, the SECP issued a consultation paper to solicit stakeholder feedback and held a series of consultation sessions to deliberate on the proposed amendments.

The SECP remains committed to a robust and transparent consultation process, ensuring stakeholders have ample opportunity to contribute during the regulatory review. Feedback on the draft amendments can be submitted by August 15, 2025.