Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 4 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered massive increase in local market in line withe upntrend in international market in previous session.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs6,100 and stood at 359,000 on Monday while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs307,784.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,363 per ounce after surging by $62.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 359,000 Rs4,035 Lahore 359,000 Rs4,035 Islamabad 352,900 Rs4,035 Peshawar 359,000 Rs4,035 Quetta 359,000 Rs4,035 Sialkot 359,000 Rs4,035 Hyderabad 359,000 Rs4,035 Faisalabad 359,000 Rs4,035

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver also increased and stood at Rs.3,953 and Rs.3,398 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.