Ombudsman Punjab directs restoration of Gulberg’s Pace Plaza

LAHORE – The Ombudsman Punjab has directed the restoration of Gulberg’s Pace Plaza.

The Commissioner Lahore has been directed to implement recommendations regarding its rehabilitation within 60 days. Fire erupted at Pace Plaza on March 13, 2022, which gutted more than 400 shops and 100 stalls.

The Ombudsman took action on complaints filed by affected citizens and shop owners, who expressed grave concern over delays in the rehabilitation of the commercial complex. Technical experts were engaged to assess the structural integrity of the plaza and confirmed that the building was safe for restoration.

Despite the expert opinion, the owners of the plaza were reportedly reluctant to proceed with the rehabilitation process. Acting on the complaints, the Ombudsman constituted an eight-member committee headed by the Chief Engineer of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), which also affirmed that the building was structurally sound and fit for reuse.

Following the committee’s findings, the Ombudsman directed the Commissioner of Lahore to implement the recommendations within a 60-day timeframe. An appeal filed by the plaza owners before the Punjab Governor was dismissed, thereby upholding the Ombudsman’s order.