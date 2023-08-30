KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a big jump in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with the global trend.

Data shared by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest that prices of yellow metal increased by Rs2,900 to Rs236,400 per tola. The price per 10g increased by Rs2,465.

The price of the precious metal jumped in the international market today as it hovered at $1,946 per ounce.

Gold remained volatile in Pakistan amid political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee continued a negative trajectory against the greenback, moving down to 304.45 in inter-bank while the USD climbed to 325 in the open market.