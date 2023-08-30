ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan on September 10 for a brief visit.

Sources familiar with the development said the Saudi dignitary will undertake a brief visit to Islamabad on September 10 during his visit to India.

During the brief visit, MBS will meet interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

It was reported that the top leaders of the two countries will discuss the promotion of defense ties, and joint military exercises, while the formation of a Saudi-funded oil refinery in the South Asian nation will also come under discussion in the meeting.

Last year, Mohammad Bin Salman was expected to visit Pakistan but his visit was canceled in wake of unrest in the country.

Islamabad and Riyadh maintained close and strong diplomatic, economic, and military relations. The ties between two sides has been historically strong due to their shared Islamic identity. Riyadh provided financial assistance to Pakistan in various forms, including aid packages, oil supply on deferred payments, and investments while remittances from Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia also contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economy.