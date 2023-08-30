Lahore Development Authority on Wednesday demolished infrastructures of six illegal housing schemes on Bhaini Road, Manawan and Batapur areas.

LDA teams carried out operation against Azam Garden, Marhaba City, Malikpur City, Albari City, Dream Housing, Mahboob Housing and Siphon Farms.

The under-construction structures, sewerage system and other infrastructures were demolished.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایات/ایل ڈی کا غیر قانونی ہاؤسنگ سوسائٹیوں کے خلاف گھیرا تنگ۔ اعظم گارڈن سکیم،مرحبہ سٹی،ملک پور سٹی،الباری سٹی،ڈریم ہاؤسنگ اور محبوب ہاؤسنگ کے خلاف آپریشن،زیر تعمیر سٹرکیں ودیگر سٹرکچر مسمار کردیا گیا۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/8fCc7otbVm — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) August 30, 2023

Additional DG Housing Captain (Rtd) Shahmir Iqbal supervised the operation carried out with the help of Police and heavy machinery.

As per LDA officials, several notices were issued to the illegal housing schemes before the operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against illegal housing schemes and farmhouses.