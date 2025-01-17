AGL39.6▲ 0.24 (0.01%)AIRLINK203.21▲ 2.31 (0.01%)BOP10.2▲ 0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY6.91▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.84▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DFML46.74▲ 1 (0.02%)DGKC103.4▲ 1.35 (0.01%)FCCL34.3▲ 0.21 (0.01%)FFL17.03▲ 0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132▲ 0.3 (0.00%)HUMNL13.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.81▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.7▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF43.86▲ 0.53 (0.01%)NBP62.7▲ 0.41 (0.01%)OGDC217.5▼ -1.25 (-0.01%)PAEL41.45▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL8.66▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PPL187.2▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PRL42.32▲ 0.26 (0.01%)PTC25.05▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL103.7▲ 3.4 (0.03%)TELE9.1▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.94▲ 0.15 (0.00%)TPLP13.07▲ 0.14 (0.01%)TREET23.05▲ 0 (0.00%)TRG68.55▲ 0.2 (0.00%)UNITY32.5▼ -0.16 (0.00%)WTL1.92▲ 0.06 (0.03%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 17 January 2025

Gold Starts Week With Rs1500 Per Tola Dip In Pakistan Check 13 Jan Latest Rates
LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Friday (January 17) surged to 3,778 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,243 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,087.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 09:41 am January 17, 2025.

Our Correspondent

